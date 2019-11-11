﻿

A potential bullish reversal in USDCNH can trigger a further down move in Emerging Markets equities

A bullish reversal in USD/CNH may see a medium-term sell-off in Emerging Markets, Asia Ex Japan equities and even the S&P 500.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 12, 2019 10:13 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/CNH – 2-month decline stalled at key LT pivotal support


click to enlarge chart

  • The 2600+ pips slide from its 02 Sep 2019 swing high of 7.1964 has managed to stall right at the long-term pivotal support zone of 6.9700/9400 as per defined by the former major range resistance from Jan 2017 to Nov 2018, close to the lower boundary of a major ascending channel support in place since Mar 2018 low and a Fibonacci retracement cluster.
  • The daily RSI oscillator has just exited from its oversold region which suggests the recent decline in price action from 02 Sep 2019 high is overextended and increases the odds of a bullish reversal.
  • Right now, a break with a daily close above 7.0430 is likely to a potential fresh impulsive upleg sequence to retest 7.1965 before targeting the next resistance zone of 7.2400/27700.

Relationship between USD/CNH, Emerging Markets, Asia Ex Japan equities & S&P 500




click to enlarge charts

  • As seen from the first chart, the recent slide seen in the USD/CNH from its medium-term swing high area of Aug/Sep 2019 has been positive for Emerging Markets, Asia Ex Japan equities and even the S&P 500.
  • By looking at the Pearson correlation statistical analysis on the movement of the USD/CNH against Emerging Markets ETF (EEM), Asia Ex Japan ETF (AAXJ) and the S&P 500, the inverse of the USD/CNH (by converting CNH as the base currency) has strong direct correlation with the EEM, AAXJ and S&P 500. A Pearson correlation coefficient that is closer to +1 indicates a stronger positive linear correlation which means a stronger CNH against the USD tends to see a similar upward movement in the EEM, AAXJ and S&P 500.
  • In a nutshell from a statistical standpoint, if the USD/CNH is able to see a bullish reversal right at the 6.9700/9400 key long-term pivotal support, it can trigger a potential downside movement in the EEM, AAXK and the S&P 500.

Medium-term technical outlook on Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 44.25

Supports: 42.25 & 40.16

Next resistance: 45.25

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

Bearish bias below 44.25 pivotal resistance for a further potential push down within a major “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration to target 42.25 and 40.16 next.

However, a clearance above 44.25 negates the bearish tone for a push up to challenge the 45.25 upper limit/resistance of the long-term neutrality range.

Key elements

  • Recent price action has staged a retreat from the upper limit/resistance of the “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration in place since 29 Oct 2018 low and it has also formed a daily bearish “Gravestone Doji” candlestick pattern on last Thurs, 07 Nov after a test on the “Symmetrical Triangle” range resistance. These observations increase the odds of a medium-term bearish reversal in price action.
  • The daily RSI oscillator has just exited from its overbought region.
  • The “Symmetrical Triangle” range resistance of 44.25 also confluences with the 0.76 Fibonacci expansion of the recent up move from 29 Oct low to 17 Apr 2019 high projected from 14 Aug 2019 low which suggested a potential exhaustion/terminal point for the recent 3-month up move from 14 Aug 2019.  

Charts are from eSignal 


Related tags: Indices Forex USD China

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises despite hotter-than-expected inflation
Today 01:10 PM
EUR/USD, FTSE and ETH/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Today 11:00 AM
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:03 AM
US inflation report key for potential bullish bond breakout
Today 06:20 AM
Soft US CPI amplifies downside risk for US yields, USD/JPY and Nikkei
Today 02:34 AM
A 9-day rally on gold is rare, but it hasn’t always led to a market top
Today 02:19 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Market trader analysing data
EUR/USD, FTSE and ETH/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday, March 12, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:00 AM
    Research
    FTSE analysis: UK stocks outperform as Chinese markets and commodities rally
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 04:30 PM
      stocks_01
      FTSE outlook positive despite weaker start
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 7, 2024 12:00 PM
        Nasdaq 100, AAPL Forecast: Can NDX Extend Its Rally without Apple?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        March 6, 2024 07:50 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.