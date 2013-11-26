a pause for breath before the santa ftse rally 875842013

The FTSE 100 has struggled over the past month. Since hitting a high of 6819 on 30th October, the UK’s benchmark index has slowly tracked […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 26, 2013 8:06 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 has struggled over the past month. Since hitting a high of 6819 on 30th October, the UK’s benchmark index has slowly tracked back to trade around the 6700 level.

Take a look at the below chart and this may convince you that the FTSE 100 is treading water following an 8% rally from the lows of 6316 on 9th October.

Yet bring the picture back two years and you can see that the FTSE’s upward trend remains intact and the recent ‘treading water’ is perhaps nothing to be too concerned about, no matter how frustrating it may be for buyers in the market.

Not a lot has happened over the past month. There have not been any real significant factors that would immediately warrant a step up in risk appetite. In fact, over the past few months we have had some very high profile IPO’s to sway investors’ focus, namely Royal Mail and Twitter.

Santa Rally time
But we are now heading into one of the more certain periods of the financial markets, Christmas and December’s trading. You may remember our very popular FTSE Xmas Present infographic last year. Well the sentiment remains exactly the same this time around and after December 2012, the stats have become even more impressive.

The FTSE 100 has rallied from the start to the end of December every time in the last 10 years.

The average amount of points the market has rallied in December now stands at 147.2pts. Indeed, last year was the second weakest FTSE December rally during the same ten year period with the FTSE finishing just 31pts higher on the month. But yet, the market still rallied. With QE tapering unlikely to be on the cards until Q2 next year, this year’s trade could be more of the same.

So whilst the FTSE may be treading water somewhat in the last month, this could just be the pre-cursor to the traditional FTSE santa rally.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.