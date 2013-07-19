a fall in the european stock markets was seen this morning 865182013

After a seven week high a fall in the European stock markets was seen this morning. A disappointing result from some Wall Street heavyweights last […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 19, 2013 8:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

After a seven week high a fall in the European stock markets was seen this morning. A disappointing result from some Wall Street heavyweights last night leading to a loss of 0.3% on the U.K.’s FTSE 100, while France’s CAC 40 index dropped 0.4% and Germany’s DAX 30 gave up 0.5%.

Retailers posted gains, with shares of Marks & Spencer Group PLC up 1.9%, Next PLC 1.6% higher and Kingfisher PLC rising 1.8%.

Among other outstanding gainers, shares of London Stock Exchange Group PLC jumped 7.4% after the company reported a 39% rise in first-quarter revenue.

Easy Jet PLC climbed 4.2% after J.P. Morgan lifted the airline to overweight from underweight.

Banks were also escalating. Shares of Barclays PLC rose 2.4%, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC gained 4% and HSBC Holdings PLC added 1.3%.

Oil firms further rose, tracking a gain for oil prices. BG Group PLC added 1.4%, Royal Dutch Shell PLC rose 0.6% and BP PLC picked up 0.8%.

Google and Microsoft have missed earnings expectations for the second quarter. Shares in both companies fell by more than 4% in after-hours trading.

Looking at economic data the G20 backed a fundamental rethink of the rules on taxing multinational corporations, which was held by the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Russia. Also at 9:30am this morning the UK public Finances and Public Net Borrowing will be released.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.