US Futures slightly up - Watch BRK/B, MSFT, WMT, BYND

after they closed higher on Friday.Later today, the Dallas Federal Reserve will post itsfor August (-2 expected).European indices are on the upside. Later today, the German Federal Statistical Office will report August CPI (+0.1% on year expected).Asian indices closed in the red except the Japanese Nikkei. This morning, official data showed that(+5.0% expected), while(-2.5% expected). China's official(51.1 expected) from 51.2 in July, while(54.1 expected) from 54.2.. The total number of rigs in the U.S. was unchanged at 254 as of August 28 as compared with the prior week, while rigs in Canada fell to 54 from 56, according to Baker Hughes.as thson Fed policy.Gold rose 1.55 dollar (+0.08%) to 1966.38 dollars while the the dollar index fell 0.19pt to 92.184.(BRK/B), the investment firm owned by Warren Buffet, acquired stakes in five Japanese trading companies, valued at more than 6 billion dollars.



Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

(MSFT),(WMT): a potential sale of TikTok's US operations to the companies could be blocked by Chinese authorities.(BYND), a producer of plant-based meat substitutes, was upgraded to "neutral" from "sell" at Citi.