AUD : positive China Data
Australia remains closely linked to Chinese economy and AUD is impacted by any news from China. And this morning, they were optimistic. Indeed, official data showed that China's official Manufacturing PMI edged up to 50.9 in June (50.5 expected) from 50.6 in May and Non-manufacturing PMI climbed to 54.4 (53.6 expected) from 53.6.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, the AUD/USD consolidates above former resistance at 0.6650 and stands above its 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI remains within its buying area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above 0.6650. The nearest resistance would be set at 0.7040 (YTD high) and a second one would be set at 0.7180 (July 19 resistance) in extension.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, the AUD/USD consolidates above former resistance at 0.6650 and stands above its 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI remains within its buying area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above 0.6650. The nearest resistance would be set at 0.7040 (YTD high) and a second one would be set at 0.7180 (July 19 resistance) in extension.
Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital
Latest market news
Today 02:00 PM
Today 08:00 AM
Today 02:00 AM
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest AUD articles
May 6, 2024 06:05 AM
April 30, 2024 02:37 AM
April 24, 2024 06:51 AM
April 24, 2024 02:03 AM