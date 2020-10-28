28 10 EU PRE OPEN

European stocks report | Next | Deutsche Bank | BASF | Peugeot...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 28, 2020 3:14 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EU indices still under pressure | TA focus on BASF

INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks remained under pressure. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.95%, Germany's DAX 30 lost 0.93%, France's CAC 40 tumbled 1.77%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 1.09%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
76% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged yesterday.
17% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 26% Monday (below the 20D moving average).
50% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 52% Monday (below the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index added 0.98pt to 32.74, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Pers. & House. Goods, Utilities
3mths relative low: Insurance, Energy

Europe Best 3 sectors
health care, technology, personal & household goods

Europe worst 3 sectors
automobiles & parts, banks, insurance


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield fell 1bp to -0.58% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread rose 2bps to -16bps (above its 20D MA).


ECONOMIC DATA
FR 08:45: Oct Consumer Confidence, exp.: 95
GE 11:40: 10-Year Bund auction, exp.: -0.51%


MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD extended its decline to 1.1777 and GBP/USD slipped to 1.3035. USD/JPY remained subdued at 104.30. AUD/USD rebounded to 0.7138. Earlier today, official data showed that Australia's 3Q CPI grew 0.7% on year (+0.6% expected).

Spot gold edged down to $1,906 an ounce.


#UK - IRELAND#
Next, a retailer, posted a 3Q trading statement: "Full price sales in the third quarter were better than we anticipated and were up +2.8% against last year. Total sales (including markdown sales) were up +1.4%. Full year profit before tax, based on our new central sales scenario, is now forecast at £365m, £65m higher than the central scenario given in September."

Land Securities, a commercial property group, announce the appointment of Vanessa Simms, currently CFO of Grainger, as its next CFO.


#GERMANY#
Deutsche Bank, a banking group, announced that it swung to a net profit of 182 million euros from a net loss of 942 million euros in the prior-year period and net revenue rose 13% on year to 5.94 billion euros. Provision for credit losses increased 56% from the prior-year quarter, but reduced from 761 million euros in the prior quarter. The bank said it expects investment bank revenue, which jumped 43% on year to 2.37 billion euros in 3Q, to be significantly higher for the full year 2020 compared to the prior year.

BASF, a multinational chemical company, reported that 3Q adjusted EPS declined 33% on year to 0.60 euro per share and adjusted EBIT dropped 45% to 581 million euros on revenue of 13.81 billion euros, down 5%. Regarding full-year outlook, the company sees an adjusted EBIT of between 3.0 - 3.3 billion euros and revenue is expected to be between 57 - 58 billion euros.
From a weekly point of view, the stock price is trading within an ascending triangle pattern drawn since March 2020. In addition, the mid-term bias remains bearish as a declining trend line is in place since January 2018. A validation of the triangle pattern would trigger a bearish acceleration towards 48E and 41.15E in extension.  Alternatively, a push above 58.1E would call for a reversal up trend with 64E as first target.



 Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


#FRANCE#
Peugeot, an automobile group, reported that 3Q revenue fell 0.8% on year to 15.45 billion euros, while automotive division revenue grew 1.2% to 11.96 billion euros.

Carrefour, a hypermarket chain, posted 3Q revenue increased 8.4% on year on a like-for-like basis (-2.5% reported) to 19.69 billion euros, "best performance in at least 20 years".

LVMH, a French luxury goods conglomerate, is negotiating with Tiffany Co over the contested takeover, where Tiffany is seeking to lower the price to 132 dollars per share from 135 dollars per share originally.


#BENELUX#
Heineken, a Dutch brewing company, announced that 3Q organic beer volume fell 1.9% on year (-2.1% reported) and 9-month organic beer volume was down 8.1% (-8.3% reported).


#DENMARK#
Danske Bank, a Danish bank, has raised its full-year net profit guidance to 4.0 - 4.5 billion Danish krone from 3.0 billion Danish krone previously and expects 3Q net profit to be around 2.1 billion Danish krone. The bank said: "The upward revision is based on generally improved developments in the financial markets, continually good progress in the underlying business as well as lower costs."

Carlsberg, a Danish brewer, announced that 3Q revenue fell 6.8% on year (-2.1% organic growth) to 17.26 billion Danish krone while sales volume grew 2.4% (+2.4% organic growth). The company has lifted its full-year  organic operating profit forecast to a decline of mid-single-digit percentage from a decline of high-single-digit percentage previously.

Related tags: Commodities Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
VIX shorts rose to 6-month high ahead of Trump tariffs: COT report
Today 03:12 AM
USD Surges as Trump’s Tariffs Bite—EUR, CNH Slide, CAD Slumps to New Lows
Today 01:23 AM
Wall Street gaps lower, ASX under pressure following Trump’s tariffs
Today 12:15 AM
USD/JPY Outlook: Risk Aversion Rises, Yen Gains as Trade War Erupts
Yesterday 10:32 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Make or break for AUD, CNH around key levels
Yesterday 10:24 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: OPEC Meeting, NFP, and ISM PMI
Yesterday 01:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Research
VIX shorts rose to 6-month high ahead of Trump tariffs: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:12 AM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: OPEC Meeting, NFP, and ISM PMI
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    Yesterday 01:00 PM
      Graph showing a slow uptrend
      Silver Forecast: Bulls Push Past Key Hurdle—More Upside Ahead?
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 30, 2025 11:22 PM
        crypto_03
        Oil Wipes Out 2025 Gains, Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 28, 2025 10:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.