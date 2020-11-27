U.S Futures slightly up- Watch TSLA, DIS, CSCO





U.S. Equity Snapshot





Tesla (TSLA): the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a probe into about 115,000 Tesla vehicles over front suspension safety issue. (TSLA): the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a probe into about 115,000 Tesla vehicles over front suspension safety issue.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital



Walt Disney (DIS), the entertainment and media giant, plans to layoff 32,000 employees by March, most of them in theme-parks, or about 4,000 more than job cuts amount announced in September.



Cisco Systems (CSCO), a leading global supplier of network hardware and software, was upgraded to "hold" from "sell" at Independent Research.

after U.S. financial markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday yesterday.European indices opened on the upside before facing a consolidation as. The European Commission has reported the Eurozone’s November Consumer Confidence Index at -17.6, vs -15.5 in October and Economic Confidence Index at 87.6 (vs 86.0 expected). In Germany, October Import Prices were released at +0.3%, vs +0.1% expected. France's INSEE has posted November CPI at +0.2% (vs +0.0% on month expected) and final readings of 3Q GDP at +18.7% (vs +18.2% on quarter expected).Asian indices closed on the upside, except the Australian ASX. Official data showed thatWTI Crude Oil remains on the upside., reported Bloomberg citing source. OPEC+ will meet next week to decide whether the group will delay the increase of oil production in January.to observe Thanksgiving Day.On the U.S economic data front, no major economic data was released.on vaccine optimism while theon improving risk sentiment.Gold fell 8.95 dollars (-0.49%) to 1806.85 dollars.The dollar index fell 0.02pt to 91.978.