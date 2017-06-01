269314 2693142017
Since our last analysis dated on 06 December 2016, Bank of China (HKG: 3988) had rallied as expected and met our first upside target/resistance of 3.88/91 (printed a high of 4.08 on 16 February 2017) before it staged a 11% pull-back (click here for a recap).
Now, let’s us examine its latest technical elements.
Pivot (key support): 3.79/72
Resistances: 4.08 & 4.25/4.36
Next support: 3.30
Therefore, as long as the 3.79/72 pivotal support holds, Bank of China is likely to shape another upleg to retest its intermediate resistance at 4.08 (16 Feb 2017 high) before targeting 4.25/4.36 next.
However, failure to hold above 3.79/72 may damage the medium-term uptrend to trigger a correction towards the next support at 3.30 (former congestion range top from 14 Apr/08 Jun 2016 & the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 12 February 2016 low to 16 February 2017 high).
Charts are from eSignal
