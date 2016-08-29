267467 2674672016
S&P 500 – Further potential weakness below 2180/94 resistance (Click to enlarge charts) Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks) Intermediate resistance: 2180 Pivot (key resistance): […]
Intermediate resistance: 2180
Pivot (key resistance): 2194
Supports: 2155 & 2134
Next resistance: 2222 & 2268
Turn bearish for a further potential corrective decline. Last week, we have started to turn cautious on the recent up move in the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) as it has started to flash medium-term bullish exhaustion signs (bearish divergence in daily RSI, bearish “Ascending Wedge” in place since 03 August 2016 low and low VIX futures level that represents “complacency”)
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy. New technical elements as follow:
Therefore, the Index is now undergoing a potential medium-term corrective decline below the 2180 intermediate support for further downleg to target 2155 before the 2134 support. On a side note, we reiterate that our longer-term bullish view remains intact as we do not expect this decline to manifest into a full-blown bear market decline yet at this juncture. Thus, 2110 is likely to provide significant support for another round of “melt-up”.
On the other, a clearance above the 2194 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate our preferred corrective decline scenario for another round of bullish impulsive movement towards the next resistances at 2222 and 2268.
Intermediate resistance: 16740
Pivot (key resistance): 16940
Supports: 16350 & 16100/15900
Next resistance: 17700
Maintain bearish stance for second leg of potential corrective decline. Last week, the Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has moved precisely within our expectation as it staged a decline around the 16600 intermediate resistance towards the 16350/300 support where we expect a relief rebound to occur first before another downleg of the corrective decline materialises.
Right at a last Friday, 26 August low of low of 16340, the decline stalled and managed to stage a rebound towards the 16400 handle in the Asian session ahead of Fed Chairwoman Yellen’s speech in the Jackson Hole conference. Later in the U.S. session, it continued its climb and hit our predefined relief rebound target zone of 16660/16740 reinforced by the rebound seen in the USD/JPY after Yellen’s speech that signalled that the case for another policy interest rate hike has strengthened.
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy. Current key elements as follow:
Therefore as long as the 16940 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see the start of the potential second downleg to target the 16100/15900 support. On a side note, we are not ultra-bearish at this juncture as we do not expect the major support at 14835 to be broken.
However, a clearance above the 16940 medium-term pivotal resistance may invalidate the preferred bearish view to see the start of another bullish impulsive wave towards the significant resistance of 17700 in the first step (Fibonacci cluster, descending trendline resistance that has capped all prior advances since 21 June 2015 high & the major swing high area of 31 January 2016).
Intermediate resistance: 23100
Pivot (key resistance): 23500
Supports: 22200, 21650 & 21380
Next resistance: 24500
Turn bearish as lower limit of the 23200/23500 risk zone has been met. Last week, the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has traded sideways above the 22200 medium-term pivotal support but failed to hit the upper limit of the 23500 risk zone. Current technical elements have tapered our initial bullish stance with details as follow:
Therefore, current technical elements have turned negative which tapered our initial bullish stance. As long as the 23500 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may stage a decline towards 22200 before targeting the next support at 21650. Thereafter, the Index is likely to resume its bullish impulsive up move.
On the other hand, a break above the 23500 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate our preferred bearish scenario to continue its bullish ascend towards the next resistance at 24500.
Pivot (key support): 9700
Resistances: 9900, 10135 & 10500
Next supports: 9330 & 9130
Maintain bullish bias above 9700 support. Elements remain the same except that there is now an intermediate resistance at 9900that the Index needs to surpass to add impetus for a further rally towards the recent 16 August 2016 swing high at 10135.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 9700 medium-term pivotal support is likely to see a failed bullish breakout from the former multi-month range consolidation for another round of choppy decline towards the next support at 9330.
Intermediate support: 10480
Pivot (key support): 10380
Resistances: 10650, 10870/990 & 11050
Next supports: 10090 & 9800
Maintain bullish stance for a completion of the potential final phase of the ongoing medium-term uptrend. Technical elements are mostly unchanged as we are likely in the midst of undergoing a potential extended intermediate degree final bullish wave 5/ to complete a primary degree (higher time frame) bullish impulsive wave structure (1) in place since 27 June 2016 low based on the Elliot Wave Principal/fractal analysis. The potential end targets of the primary degree impulsive bullish wave (1) stand at 11050 and 11350/430. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy.
However, do take note that there is now a minor range top at 10640 where we expect the index to evolve in a potential sideways environment first above the 10380 medium-term pivotal support before another upleg materialises to target the resistances at 10870/990 and 11050.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 10380 medium-term pivotal support is likely to have serious implications for the bulls as the bullish breakout from the former significant descending range top in place since 12 April 2015 high is considered a failure. The Index may see another round of choppy down move towards the next support at 10090 and even 9800.
