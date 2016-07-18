267038 2670382016
S&P 500 – Bullish uptrend remains intact for new potential highs (Click to enlarge charts) Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks) Intermediate support: 2148 Pivot […]
Intermediate support: 2148
Pivot (key support): 2120
Resistances: 2194/222 & 2268/94
Next supports: 2100 & 1995/90
Continues to evolve within a medium-term bullish uptrend. Last week, the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has shaped the expected rally to print a new all-time high towards our medium-term target/resistance at 2194 (printed a high of 2174 on last Thursday, 14 July). Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy. Current key elements as follow:
Maintain bullish bias for potential new highs. As long as the 2120 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a further potential rally towards 2194/222 before 2268/94.
However, failure to hold above the 2120 medium-term pivotal support may negate the bullish tone to see a retest on the 2100 level (lower limit of the former long-term range top that has capped previous advances since May 2015). Only a break below 2100 is likely to trigger a choppy decline to target the 28 June 2016 swing low area at 1995/90.
Intermediate support: 16200
Pivot (key support): 15825
Resistances: 16670, 17240 & 17700/900
Next supports: 15103 & 14835
Potential bullish breakout above descending range top at 16670. Last week, the Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has rallied as expected and hit our expected medium-term target at 16670 in today’s early morning Asian session, 18 July (printed a high of 16673). Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy. Current key elements as follow:
Therefore, we are maintaining our medium-term (multi-week) bullish bias for the Nikkei even though the last week’s target/resistance of 16670 has been met. The Index is now poised for a potential bullish breakout above 16670 to open up scope for a further potential upside movement to target the next resistance at 16670 and even the key 17700/900 zone.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 15825 medium-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish scenario for another round of choppy decline to retest July low at 15103.
Intermediate support: 21400
Pivot (key support): 21000
Resistance: 22170 & 23200/23500
Next support: 19640/560
The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has staged a bullish breakout above its “Triangle range” configuration last Tuesday, 12 July 2016. Current key elements as follow:
As long as the 21000 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a further potential upside movement to target the next resistances at 22170 follow by 23200/23500 next.
However, a break below the 21000 medium-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the bullish breakout and see a further decline to retest the May/June 2016 swing low areas at 19640/560.
Resistances: 9840 & 11100
Supports: 9390 & 9056
Last week, the China A50 has staged the expected push up and hit the lower limit the significant range top of 9700/9840 (printed a high of 9714 on 12 July 2016). Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy.
Due to mixed elements, it will be prudent for us to turn neutral in terms of directional bias at this juncture. Only a break above the 9840 key range top is likely to open up scope for a further potential rally towards 11100 (the major swing high areas of 09 Nov/23 Dec 2016).
On the flipside, failure to hold above 9390 may see a deeper decline to retest the multi-month range support in place since late March 2016 at 9056.
Intermediate support: 9970
Pivot (key support): 9800
Resistances: 10345 & 10530/650
Next support: 9510/430
Potential bullish breakout above “Expanding Wedge” range top at 10180. Last week, the German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has shaped the expected push up and almost hit our medium-term target/resistance at 10180 (printed a high of 10111 on 14 July). Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy. Current key elements as follow:
Therefore, we are maintaining our medium-term (multi-week) bullish bias for the DAX even though the last week’s target/resistance of 10180 has been almost met. The Index is now poised for a potential bullish breakout above 10180 to open up scope for a further potential rally to target the 10345 before the key 10530/650 zone.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 15825 medium-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish scenario for another round of choppy decline to retest current July 2016 low at 15103.
Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro & www.indexindicators.com
