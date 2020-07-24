24 07 US PRE OPEN

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 24, 2020 6:09 PM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

US Futures red - Watch INTC, GS, TSLA, TWTR, HON, AXP, SLB, ETFC

The S&P 500 Futures remain on the downside after they encountered a sell-off yesterday. Market sentiment was dampened by a spike in unemployment claims and worries of a new round of lockdowns amid rising coronavirus cases.

Due later today are reports on Markit U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (a rise in July preliminary reading to 52.0 expected) and New Homes Sales (an increase in June annualized rate of 700,000 units expected).

European indices are in the red. Research firm Markit has published preliminary readings of July Manufacturing PMI for the eurozone at 51.1 (vs 50.0 expected), for Germany at 50.0 (vs 48.0 expected), for France at 52.0 (vs 53.2 expected) and for the U.K. at 53.6 (vs 52.0 expected). Also, preliminary readings of June Services PMI was published for the eurozone at 55.1 (vs 51.0 expected), for Germany at 56.7 (vs 50.5 expected), for France at 57.8 (vs 52.3 expected) and for the U.K. at 56.6 (vs 51.5 expected). The U.K. Office for National Statistics has posted June retail sales at +13.9% (vs +8.0% on month expected). The July Gfk Consumer Confidence was released at -27.0 vs -24.0 expected.

Asian indices all closed in the red. Government data showed that New Zealand recorded a trade surplus of NZ$0.43 billion in June (NZ$0.45 billion surplus expected), where exports totaled NZ$5.07 billion dollars (as expected).

WTI Crude Oil futures are under pressure. Later today, Baker Hughes will report the oil rig counts for the U.S. and Canada.

Gold remains firm close to 1,900 dollars while the yen increased to a one-month high on China-US tensions.

Gold rose 4.58 dollars (+0.24%) to 1892.02 dollars.

USD/JPY fell 61pips to 106.25.


U.S. Equity Snapshot

Intel (INTC), a designer and manufacturer of microprocessors, plunged after hours after warning that the "company's 7nm-based CPU product timing is shifting approximately six months relative to prior expectations." Rival Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) gained ground following that release.


Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

Goldman Sachs (GS), the banking group, reached a 3.9 billion dollars agreement to settle charges related to Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

Tesla's (TSLA), an electric vehicle manufacturer, credit rating was upgraded to "B2" from "B3" at Moody's, outlook "Stable". The rating agency said: "The upgrade reflects Tesla's sustainable position in the auto industry as a specialized producer of pure battery electric vehicles (BEVs)." Separately, the stock was downgraded to "neutral" from "outperform" at Daiwa.

Twitter's (TWTR), the social network, price target was raised to 36 dollars from 25 dollars at UBS.

Honeywell (HON), a diversified technology company, reported second quarter adjusted EPS down to 1.26 dollar from 2.10 dollars a year earlier, on sales down 19% to 7.48 billion dollars. Both figures beat estimates.

American Express (AXP), a globally integrated payments company, unveiled second quarter sales down 29% to 7.7 billion dollars, below estimates. EPS was down to 0.29 dollar from 2.07 dollars a year earlier.

Schlumberger (SLB), the world's largest supplier of oil and gas products and services, posted second quarter adjusted EPS down to 0.05 dollar, above estimates, from 0.35 dollar a year earlier, on sales down 35% to 5.4 billion dollars, in-line with expectations.

E*Trade (ETFC), an online brokerage service, announced second quarter EPS of 0.88 dollar, better than expected, down from 0.90 dollar a year ago.

Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:54 PM
10 top trading indicators you should know
Yesterday 10:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Yesterday 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Yesterday 04:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_04
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 10:30 AM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 26, 2023 12:02 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 26, 2023 09:50 AM
        Close-up of stock market board
        ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        July 26, 2023 08:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.