US Futures red - Watch INTC, GS, TSLA, TWTR, HON, AXP, SLB, ETFC





Gold remains firm close to 1,900 dollars while the yen increased to a one-month high on China-US tensions. Gold rose 4.58 dollars (+0.24%) to 1892.02 dollars.



USD/JPY fell 61pips to 106.25.





U.S. Equity Snapshot



Intel (INTC), a designer and manufacturer of microprocessors, plunged after hours after warning that the "company's 7nm-based CPU product timing is shifting approximately six months relative to prior expectations." Rival Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) gained ground following that release.





Goldman Sachs (GS), the banking group, reached a 3.9 billion dollars agreement to settle charges related to Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.



Tesla's (TSLA), an electric vehicle manufacturer, credit rating was upgraded to "B2" from "B3" at Moody's, outlook "Stable". The rating agency said: "The upgrade reflects Tesla's sustainable position in the auto industry as a specialized producer of pure battery electric vehicles (BEVs)." Separately, the stock was downgraded to "neutral" from "outperform" at Daiwa.



Twitter's (TWTR), the social network, price target was raised to 36 dollars from 25 dollars at UBS.



Honeywell (HON), a diversified technology company, reported second quarter adjusted EPS down to 1.26 dollar from 2.10 dollars a year earlier, on sales down 19% to 7.48 billion dollars. Both figures beat estimates.



American Express (AXP), a globally integrated payments company, unveiled second quarter sales down 29% to 7.7 billion dollars, below estimates. EPS was down to 0.29 dollar from 2.07 dollars a year earlier.



Schlumberger (SLB), the world's largest supplier of oil and gas products and services, posted second quarter adjusted EPS down to 0.05 dollar, above estimates, from 0.35 dollar a year earlier, on sales down 35% to 5.4 billion dollars, in-line with expectations.



E*Trade (ETFC), an online brokerage service, announced second quarter EPS of 0.88 dollar, better than expected, down from 0.90 dollar a year ago.

