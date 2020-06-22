On Friday, official data showed thatmonth on month. They were anticipated to increase by 6.3%.From a technical point of view, on a daily chart,after failing to surpass the resistance level at 1.2815. It currently trades below its 50-period moving average (in blue) while the daily RSI stands within its selling area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 1.2600. The nearest support would be set at 1.2245 (April-May overlap level) and a second one would be set at 1.2060 (May horizontal support) in extension.

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital