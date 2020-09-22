22 09 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures are recovering from Monday decline

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 22, 2020 6:03 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

U.S Futures attempt to rebound - Watch TSLA, AMZN, CMSCA

The S&P 500 Futures are recovering from Monday decline when the Dow Jones Industrial Average once tumbled over 900 points before reducing its loss to 509 points (-1.84%) and closing at 27147. The S&P 500 sank 38 points (-1.16%) to 3281, while the Nasdaq 100 managed to close 43 points higher (+0.40%) at 10980. The market sell-off was triggered by growing concerns over further coronavirus-related shutdowns in Europe and uncertainty surrounding the U.S. election added to pressure on stocks.

Later today, the National Association of Realtors will release August existing home sales (6.01 million units expected). The Richmond Federal Reserve will post its Manufacturing Index for September (12 expected).
 
European indices are rebounding as the U.K government asked "If it is possible for people to work from home, then we’d encourage them to do so, adding: "No one underestimates the challenges the new measures will pose to many individuals and businesses (...) We know this won’t be easy, but we must take further action to control the resurgence in cases of the virus." Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank is considering cutting interest rates, while technical work on negative rates will need some more time.

Asian indices further extended Monday correction. Japan’s markets remain closed since last week as Tuesday was a bank holiday celebrating the Autumnal Equinox Day.

WTI Crude Oil futures are testing the $40 threshold as US API stock change will be released later today.

Gold still loses ground as US dollar consolidates after reaching a six-week high on tumbling stock markets.

Gold fell 7.66$ (-0.4%) to 1904.85 dollars while the dollar index declined 0.08pt to 93.575.


U.S. Equity Snapshot

Tesla (TSLA), the electric-vehicle maker, lost ground in extended trading after CEO Elon Musk tweeted regarding battery day that "what we announce will not reach serious high-volume production until 2022."


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Amazon.com (AMZN), the e-commerce giant, is gaining ground before hours after the stock was upgraded to "outperform" from "market perform" at Bernstein. 

Comcast's (CMCSA) shares might be active after Trian Fund Management said it bought a stake in the media company. 

AutoZone (AZO), the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the U.S., reported fourth quarter comparable sales up 21.8%, above estimates.
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:49 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD key levels into Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP)
Today 07:01 AM
GBP/AUD in the crossfire of BOE and RBA meetings: The Week Ahead
Today 06:01 AM
USD/JPY: Toppy US bond yields, BOJ intervention threat mean the game has changed
Today 01:00 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Apple earnings and NFP in focus after Fed’s mixed signals
Yesterday 04:00 PM
NFP Preview: US Dollar Bounce Potential if Jobs Remain Strong
Yesterday 01:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Feature image of stock market figures and indices
Weekly equities forecast: Amazon, Apple & HSBC earnings previews
By:
Fiona Cincotta
April 27, 2024 06:37 AM
    stocks_06
    Nasdaq’s bullish signal may deliver upside for the Nikkei 225
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 12, 2024 02:28 AM
      stocks_04
      Equities weekly forecast: US Banks kick-off Q1 earnings season
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 7, 2024 08:46 PM
        stocks_03
        Stocks weekly forecast: GE, Nike and Gold miners in focus
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        March 31, 2024 11:22 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.