2025 Gold Technical Outlook Preview

See a technical preview of our 2025 Gold Outlook!

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 1:00 AM
gold_06
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

This is an excerpt from our full 2025 Gold Outlook report, one of nine detailed reports about what to expect in the coming year.

Gold technical analysis and key levels to watch

 

There is little doubt in our minds about the long-term gold outlook, even if the short-term direction looks somewhat murky. In fact, a short-term correction will make gold more attractive again after its big rally in 2024. A correction or continued consolidation will also help some of the longer-term momentum indicators such as the monthly Relative Strength Index (RSI) to work off their “overbought” conditions. Once some froth is removed, we will then be on the lookout for a strong bullish signal to emerge as prices near some of the potentially key support levels that we are monitoring.

gold1

Source: TradingView.com

 

Key levels and trades to monitor on gold

 

  • $2,075-$2,080: This range marks a key support zone on multiple long-term time frames, which served as major resistance between 2020 and 2023 and could act as a strong floor if prices retreat significantly. A drop to around this area would likely attract buyers who missed out on gold’s 2024 rally, reinforcing its long-term bullish outlook.

     

  • Of course, gold may not dip that deep to reach the abovementioned $2,075-$2,080 range, before it starts it next leg up. If we instead witness only a modest retracement, which is what we expect, followed by some consolidative price action, such that gold forms a long-term continuation pattern, then in that case we would look for a breakout strategy to turn tactically bullish on gold again.

     

  • $2,500: This is an additional support area we are monitoring with the 200-day moving average sitting about $25 below it.

     

  • $2,700 is the most significant near-term resistance level to watch in 2025, where the resistance trend of the potential bull flag pattern meets prior resistance. A clean break above here could target the 2024 high of $2,790.

     

  • $3,000 is the next big psychological level to watch should prices break to a new high in 2025. Expect at least some profit-taking around here.

 

Putting it all together

 

The 2025 gold outlook is shaped by a complex interplay of macroeconomic, geopolitical, and technical factors. While the early part of the year may present challenges, the metal’s long-term fundamentals remain strong. Inflationary pressures, central bank buying, and geopolitical uncertainties continue to support gold’s role as a strategic asset in diversified portfolios.

 

For professional investors and retail traders alike, navigating the gold market in 2025 will require a balanced approach. Monitoring key economic indicators, currency movements, and geopolitical developments will be essential for identifying opportunities and managing risks. With a cautious start expected, patient investors could see gold regain its shine, ultimately pushing toward the coveted $3,000 mark.

This is an excerpt from our full 2025 Gold Outlook report, one of nine detailed reports about what to expect in the coming year.



Related tags: Gold Technical analysis Commodities

Latest market news

View more
2025 Gold Fundamental Outlook Preview
Today 07:00 AM
2025 EUR/USD Technical Outlook Preview
Today 02:00 AM
2025 EUR/USD Outlook Fundamental Preview
Yesterday 08:00 PM
2025 Crude Oil Outlook Technical Preview
Yesterday 04:00 PM
2025 Crude Oil Fundamental Preview
Yesterday 01:00 PM
GBP/USD 2025 Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 09:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_02
2025 Gold Fundamental Outlook Preview
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 07:00 AM
    gold_01
    Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    December 17, 2024 12:00 PM
      Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
      Net-short exposure to EUR/USD reaches 4-year high: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 16, 2024 05:06 AM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold Price Forecast: Gold Consolidation Continues After 2721 Reversal
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 14, 2024 05:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.