2025 could be one heck of a ride if bearish AUD/JPY clues are correct

As AUD/JPY is a classic barometer of risk, we should take note that all is not looking well around current levels. And if AUD/JPY tanks, it’s likely to be followed by risk in general.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 27, 2024 11:56 AM
downtrend chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

While AUD/JPY has already fallen by around 9% from its year-to-date high, it remains firmly in the top quartile of a sideways range that began in the mid-nineties. Focusing on this millennium, the cross has seen two significant tops in 2007 and 2013, both of which resulted in declines of over 40%, admittedly at different rates.

 

I am now questioning whether we’re on the cusp of a third significant top of the century, based on price action this year.

 

20241127audjpyMN

 

While prices reached a 33-year high in July, it was short-lived. Since then, prices tumbled around 18% before recouping some of those losses. Yet bulls are making hard work of gains and have only recouped around half of those losses over the past three and a half months.

 

Furthermore, the open-to-close range of the prior three months has been a mere ¥2 between 98 and 100. While there has been volatility either side of the open-to-close range, it has diminished each month. As volatility is bipolar, we could be nearing a phase of increased volatility.

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q4 2024

 

Given we saw an aggressive bearish outside month in July followed by relatively weak gains over the next three months, I cannot help but compare it to the 1-2-3 move lower in 2007. And as that went on to see the market drop 48% due to the global financial crisis (GFC), the pattern has certainly piqued my interest.

 

But even if the market were to just drop 20% from its YTD high, it could still fall a further 1300 pips from current levels. And with Trump back at the helm next year, nothing is off the table in terms of market direction or levels of incoming volatility.

 

20241127audjpyWKLY

 

Note that the weekly chart is breaking out of a tight range and show momentum trying to break away from its 200-week SMA to the downside. Even a mere 61.8% projection could take AUD/JPY back to the August lows, whereas a 100% projection would see prices break beneath the 2023 low and land around 82.

 

And if AUD/JPY moves to such levels quickly enough, chances are it will mark a broad round of risk-off sentiment. I am not saying this is going to happen, but simply saying what I see on the charts. And for now, the charts suggest we could be on the cusp of a lot of downside for the classic barometer of risk.

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex AUD JPY RIsk Risk Sentiment

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Today 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

canada_04-LONC02G510KMD6R
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 05:14 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 01:40 AM
      Research
      ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:06 PM
        channel_05
        US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
        By:
        David Song
        Yesterday 07:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.