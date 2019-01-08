2019 The long and short of Volatility

2019 may be a tough year for investors.
Uncertainty prevails around the US China trade deals, Brexit and a generally slowing global economy.
These investing challenges apply in Australia as the growing concern being voiced about property and the fall out in the banking sector.

All of the above offers opportunity for traders.
Traders have the ability to capitalise on the inherent volatility available in the underlying price moves of equity CFD’s and Futures.
The experienced traders will tell you, and remind themselves over and over volatility can work for you and against you. It is one of the truisms of trading the markets.

Looking back over 2018 the price volatility of the financial sector and the energy sector remained stable at 2% in the final months of the year, shown on this example of 3 day Average True Range (ATR 3) volatility over the Financials index.

During the earlier part of 2018 volatility remained in the 1% per day range. 

The long and short of Volatility 01

So how does this help in 2019?

I have used the above chart as an example of volatility ranges, when this is applied to an individual equity like the ANZ CFD we can see in the lower ATR ranges an average of 30 cents over 3 days up to the higher
66 cents over 3 days.

The long and short of Volatility 02

But the ATR does not offer direction it is only a volatility indicator. Providing traders with an expectation of the possible price moves for a particular time frame

For traders the key is money management to take advantage of the implied volatility available. Opening a large position hoping for big wins on a small move can also turn into big losses should the trade move against you in the wrong direction the ATR volatility tells us the potential average price move.

This is the model of “risk” applied to the portfolio. But this model can be applied to any instrument as a risk tool, putting a fixed percentage of the account at risk on a position.

It shows the Stop Loss can be placed at appropriate levels and only the position size will change to accommodate the fixed amount of risk.POSITION SIZE for RISK 1%. 

1. SUBTRACT - ENTRY PRICE from STOP LOSS level = $x.xx 

2. DIVIDE that value into the amount of predetermined risk (1%)

3. Divide $x.xx into 1% of the account value, this will equal the position size.

 2019 The long and short of Volatility 03

In summary, risk is not about where you put the Stop loss, risk is your position size and the percentage of the account it represents if the Stop is hit. By maintaining a position size that will not hurt the trading account if the position works against you, allows the trader to work with less stress and in a far better frame of mind to make decisions about taking profits.

Applying your trading plan in a volatile market environment trading accounts can grow using volatility to your advantage when open positions work in your favour, volatility in your direction can add profits.   

