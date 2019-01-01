2019 The cost of money

The first thoughts of market traders as the new year approaches will centre around where the markets will be in 30 months or 6 months time, will 2019 see the recovery of the US markets back to new highs and take the Australian market along for the ride.

History shows us over and over again that market have an ability to foresee economic events, in the news it is reported as market uncertainty.

Often declines are attributed to markets uncertainty about future growth, future costs, and always future political events. There are always more reasons for the market to fall than move into new highs and beyond.

2018 saw all major global Indices’ retrace with synchronicity, the average decline as we close the year is around 18% from the highs.

From January 2018 the Australian cash Index XJO has declined 6%.

The S&P500 has also declined around 7% from the January open, after making highs of 2940 the decline is a little more dramatic at 15%. This is the headline grabbing number that seems to get the most attention.

The following comments come from Stanley Druckenmiller and Kevin Warsh, two notable authorities on the global markets. Druckenmiller being one of the most successful hedge fund managers in the history of the US markets and featured in the 2011, Sebastian Mallaby book “More money than God”, a ripping read about the hedge fund industry in the US.

Recently Stanley Druckenmiller penned an article to the Wall street Journal about his take on the markets, I have taken some of the more important quotes.

“The Fed created quantitative easing as a novel crisis-response tool a decade ago. It bought assets from the public and stocked them away for safekeeping. Market participants understood the not-so-subtle message: The Fed had investors’ backs. The stock market rallied. The cost of credit fell. And the business and financial cycles charged ahead.”

The markets did the real work when Donald Trump was elected believing a new dawn had opened for the US economy. But markets are fickle and cautious, as soon as cracks started to appear in the ability of Trump to keep an even keel markets got very nervous. The ongoing brinkmanship of the China US trade war is the example.

This will carry on into the early part of 2019 as increased tariffs loom at the end of January 2019.

Going into 2019 the markets will be focused on the “cost of money” as the US Fed goes into a tightening phase after 10 years of asset purchases.

Druckenmiller goes on to say, “U.S. financial-market indicators also signal caution. Market prices may be showing their true colours for the first time since QE’s expansion. These indicators aren’t fool proof, but they have a better track record than economists.”

So as the world looks for a lead in global growth traders could keep a watch on the US Fed and the tightening policy, and the real issue for 2019 will be the cost of money.

I include this chart of the US bond yield with the tenure of presidents. It highlights the rises in yields on each Republican president from the mid 70’s.

1981 – mid 1982 the Dow declined 20%

1983 – May 1984 the Dow declined 14%

1987 crash the Dow declined 30%

1990 to October the Dow declined 16%

1994 January - June the Dow declined 9%

1997 July – October the Dow declined 9.5%

1999 -2002 the Dow declined 34%

2007 – 2009 the Dow declined 49%

Given an average decline between 9% and 49% = 25%

Currently the Dow is capable of reaching 20,100 or lower and the S&P 500 may reach 2200 points, before real value come into play.