2019 Slow downs and recession

The voices are growing louder for an impending recession in the US.

Earning are under pressure from a standout 2017 – 2018, Firms in the S&P 500 were projected back in September to report fourth-quarter earnings growth of 17% from the year earlier, but the reality is the reports will contain earnings closer to 11% growth.
Two quarters of negative growth and you have a recession.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 15, 2019 11:41 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The voices are growing louder for an impending recession in the US.

Earning are under pressure from a standout  2017 – 2018, Firms in the S&P 500 were projected back in September to report fourth-quarter earnings growth of 17% from the year earlier, but the reality is the reports will contain earnings closer to 11% growth.
Two quarters of negative growth and you have a recession.

The long and short of Volatility 01
Source: WSJ.com

In Australia anyone in the workforce for the past 25 years has never experienced a recession, currently corporate profits are at all-time highs, so that is good right?

Australian is a very different economy than the US but the factors of consumer confidence and business confidence driving economic activity remain key area’s for economic growth.

Well take a closer look at the Australian numbers, the recent summary of corporate profits, shows a rise of  1.9% in 2017 -2018.

Looking at the 2018 numbers by industry, tells a very different story!
For example this September 2018 report shows, banking and financial services profits rose 1.3% against 12.1 for the previous year.
Mining and resources showed a profit decline from 5.2% to 3.4%.
Corporate profit increases came from Accommodation and food services 13.4% versus -3.8% from the previous year.
The other area of profit growth centred around electricity and gas utilities 7% versus – 2.7% in 2017.
The summary point is this, the main employers and drivers in resources and finances for the Australian economy are reporting tougher conditions while the consumer is paying more for basic services.

If the US slips into recession the Australian economy is potentially going to follow a global slowdown.

The chart below shows overall business confidence in Australia declining during 2018.

Slow downs and recession

The key aspect of trend analysis is the markets perception of future economic events.

Taking a look at our weekly XJO Index, the market roll over occurred as the September high corresponded with the interim economic report on declining corporate profits.

Currently the retest of the developed down trend line is simply a rally in a  Bear market. The key message in this market is the lows that broke support at 5500 are levels not seen since November 2016.

Slow downs and recession

This offers opportunity for traders with the ability to “short sell” markets and “buy” over sold markets as volatility reigns in early 2019.

Taking a look at some easy to read technical signals, such as the Relative strength Indicator (RSI), the above chart of the XJO has the RSI turning down from August making lows into the “30” level with a current  value remaining under the key “50” level.

An example of a potential short sell remains with Bluescope steel as the market finds rejection at the $12.50 level and current price movements have the RSI rolling over below the “50” level, reversing upward price momentum.

Slow downs and recession

This is just one example of planning a trade, the trader should then be aware if conditions in the chart change or underlying market condition change, profit points and stop loss points need to be adhered too, and a constant review of the trading strategy is required.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.