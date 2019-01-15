2019 Slow downs and recession

The voices are growing louder for an impending recession in the US.

Earning are under pressure from a standout 2017 – 2018, Firms in the S&P 500 were projected back in September to report fourth-quarter earnings growth of 17% from the year earlier, but the reality is the reports will contain earnings closer to 11% growth.

Two quarters of negative growth and you have a recession.



Source: WSJ.com

In Australia anyone in the workforce for the past 25 years has never experienced a recession, currently corporate profits are at all-time highs, so that is good right?



Australian is a very different economy than the US but the factors of consumer confidence and business confidence driving economic activity remain key area’s for economic growth.

Well take a closer look at the Australian numbers, the recent summary of corporate profits, shows a rise of 1.9% in 2017 -2018.



Looking at the 2018 numbers by industry, tells a very different story!

For example this September 2018 report shows, banking and financial services profits rose 1.3% against 12.1 for the previous year.

Mining and resources showed a profit decline from 5.2% to 3.4%.

Corporate profit increases came from Accommodation and food services 13.4% versus -3.8% from the previous year.

The other area of profit growth centred around electricity and gas utilities 7% versus – 2.7% in 2017.

The summary point is this, the main employers and drivers in resources and finances for the Australian economy are reporting tougher conditions while the consumer is paying more for basic services.



If the US slips into recession the Australian economy is potentially going to follow a global slowdown.

The chart below shows overall business confidence in Australia declining during 2018.

The key aspect of trend analysis is the markets perception of future economic events.

Taking a look at our weekly XJO Index, the market roll over occurred as the September high corresponded with the interim economic report on declining corporate profits.

Currently the retest of the developed down trend line is simply a rally in a Bear market. The key message in this market is the lows that broke support at 5500 are levels not seen since November 2016.

This offers opportunity for traders with the ability to “short sell” markets and “buy” over sold markets as volatility reigns in early 2019.

Taking a look at some easy to read technical signals, such as the Relative strength Indicator (RSI), the above chart of the XJO has the RSI turning down from August making lows into the “30” level with a current value remaining under the key “50” level.

An example of a potential short sell remains with Bluescope steel as the market finds rejection at the $12.50 level and current price movements have the RSI rolling over below the “50” level, reversing upward price momentum.

This is just one example of planning a trade, the trader should then be aware if conditions in the chart change or underlying market condition change, profit points and stop loss points need to be adhered too, and a constant review of the trading strategy is required.