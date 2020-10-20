20 10 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures are posting a rebound after they closed sharply lower yesterday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 20, 2020 6:42 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

U.S Futures green - Watch INTC, PG, PM, IBM, GS, MRNA, MSFT

The S&P 500 Futures are posting a rebound after they closed sharply lower yesterday. Despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling on the government to reconcile remaining disputes on a fiscal stimulus package within 48 hours, no progress was made toward a deal agreement between the government and Congress.

Later today, September housing starts (1.46 million units expected) and building permits (1.51 million units expected).

European indices are slightly bullish. The German Federal Statistical Office has posted PPI for September at +0.4% on month (vs -0.1% expected).

Asian indices closed in the red except the Chinese CSI.

WTI Crude Oil futures are posting a rebound. Later today, American Petroleum Institute (API) will release the change of U.S. oil stockpile data for October 16.

Gold and U.S dollar steady as investors await developments on U.S stimulus aid.

Gold rose 0.85 dollar (+0.04%) to 1904.93 dollars.

The dollar index fell 0.24pt to 93.188.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Intel (INTC), a designer and manufacturer of microprocessors, and South Korean company SK hynix "have signed an agreement under which SK hynix would acquire Intel’s NAND memory and storage business for 9 billion dollars."


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Procter & Gamble (PG), a global manufacturer of consumer products, expects full year organic sales growth of 4%-5% vs a previous outlook of 2%-4% increase.

Philip Morris International (PM), a manufacturer of tobacco products, raised full year adjusted EPS guidance to 5.05-5.10 dollars from 5-5.07 dollars previously. Third quarter adjusted EPS was 1.42 dollar, beating estimates, vs 1.43 dollar a year earlier.

International Business Machines (IBM), an IT company, announced third quarter adjusted EPS of 2.58 dollars, down from 2.68 dollars a year ago on revenue of 17.6 billion dollars, down from 18.0 billion dollars a year earlier. Those figures matched preliminary results released on October 8th. 

Goldman Sachs (GS), the banking group, has reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to settle Malaysia's 1MDB scandal for more than 2 billion dollars, pushing its total related penalties to about 5 billion dollars, reported Bloomberg.

Moderna (MRNA), the biotechnological company, CEO Stephane Bancel said that it expects COVID-19 vaccine interim results in November, according to the Wall Street Journal. 

Microsoft's (MSFT), the tech giant, price target was raised to 245 dollars from 220 dollars at Stifel. 

Snap's (SNAP), the social network, price target was raised to 35 dollars from 25 dollars at Evercore. 

PPG Industries (PPG), a producer of paints and coatings, reported third quarter adjusted EPS of 1.93 dollar, just above forecasts, up from 1.67 dollar a year earlier on net sales of 3.7 billion dollars, as expected, down from 3.8 billion dollars a year ago. Sales in volume declined 5%.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS), an electronic design automation software and engineering services company, disclosed third quarter adjusted EPS of 0.70 dollar, beating estimates, up from 0.54 dollar a year ago on revenue of 666.6 million dollars, better than expected, up from 579.6 million dollars a year earlier. The company raised its full year guidance.
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.