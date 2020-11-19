19 11 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures remain on the downside after they gave up earlier gains yesterday to close at session lows

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 19, 2020 6:41 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

U.S Futures red – Watch NVDA, COTY, LB, JPM, JACK, KEYS

The S&P 500 Futures remain on the downside after they gave up earlier gains yesterday to close at session lows. Market sentiment was dampened by New York City's decision to close public school indefinitely in view of increasing coronavirus cases.

Later today, the U.S. Labor Department will post initial jobless claims in the week ending November 14 (0.7 million expected). The Philadelphia Federal Reserve will report its Business Outlook Index for November (22.5). The Conference Board will post its Leading Index for October (+0.7% on month expected). The National Association of Realtors will report October existing home sales (6.46 million units expected).

European indices are on the downside. September Eurozone Output was released at -2.9% on month, vs +2.6% expected.

Asian indices closed in dispersed order as the Japanese Nikkei and Hong Kong HSI were down when the Chinese CSI and the Australian ASX ended in the green. Official data showed that the Australian economy added 178,800 jobs in October (-27,500 jobs expected), while jobless rate edged up to 7.0% (7.1% expected) from 6.9% in September.

WTI Crude Oil is turning down. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 0.8M barrels from the previous week to 489.5M barrels for week ending November 13. Besides, U.S. crude oil production increased to 10.9M b/d from 10.5M b/d.

U.S indices closed down on Wednesday, pressured by Energy (-2.88%), Utilities (-1.94%) and Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences (-1.79%) sectors.

Approximately 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 85% were trading above their 20-day moving average. The VIX Index jumped 1.13pt (+4.98%) to 23.84 and WTI Crude Oil rose $0.21 (+0.51%) to $41.64 at the close.

On the U.S economic data front, the Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications declined 0.3% for the week ending November 13th compared to -0.5% in the previous week. Finally, Housing Starts spiked to 1,530K on month in October (1,460K expected), from a revised 1,459K in September.

Gold lost some ground on firmer U.S dollar and positive COVID-19 vaccine news.

Gold fell 8.36 dollars (-0.45%) to 1863.87 dollars.

The dollar index rose 0.22pt to 92.537.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Nvidia (NVDA), a leading designer of graphics processors, lost ground postmarket as the company's CFO warned that data center chip sales are likely to fall slightly during the current quarter. Separately, the company posted third quarter earnings that beat estimates. 


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Coty (COTY), the global beauty company, was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Citigroup.

L Brands (LB), a women's apparel and beauty products retailer, announced third quarter adjusted EPS of 1.13 dollar, significantly above the consensus, up from 0.02 dollar a year ago on sales of 3.1 billion dollars, also above estimates, up from 2.7 billion dollars a year earlier. 

JPMorgan (JPM), the banking group, was downgraded to "market perform" from "outperform" at KBW.

Jack in the Box (JACK), the restaurant company, surged after posting fourth quarter earnings that beat estimates.

Keysight Technologies (KEYS), a provider of electronic measurement devices and software solutions, disclosed fourth quarter adjusted EPS of 1.62 dollar, beating estimates, up from 1.33 dollar a year ago on revenue of 1.2 billion dollars, as expected, up from 1.1 billion dollars a year earlier. The company unveiled first quarter adjusted EPS forecast that also exceeded estimates.

Related tags: Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
Today 02:00 AM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Breakout Accelerates, Bears Retreat
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: RSI Falls Below 70 to Indicate Sell Signal
Yesterday 02:00 PM
EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Driven by Trump Tariff Timing
February 14, 2025 05:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.