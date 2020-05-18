after they closed slightly higher on Friday despite data showing sharp economic contraction. On Sunday,Later today, the National Association of Home Builders will release Housing Market Index for May (34 expected).Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said BOE is looking at monetary policy options, including negative interest rates and purchasing riskier financial assets. In the meantime, European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier said, after the latest round of E.U. and U.K. trade talks, "no progress had been made on the most difficult issues" and he was "still determined but not optimistic."Asian indices closed in the green except the Chinese CSI. This morning,WTI Crude Oil Futures remain on the upside., nearly 10% of global supplies, according to Bloomberg.on weak economic data while the US dollar is consolidating as investors assess the effects of gradual reopening economies.Gold rose 21.25$ (+1.22%) to 1764.92 dollars. The EUR/USD fell 6pips to 1.0814.USD/CAD dropped 50pips to 1.4059 in boucing oil prices.

Goldman Sachs (GS): Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported in a securities filing that it had sold over 10 million shares in the banking group, trimming its stake to 1.9 million shares or less than 0.6%.



Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google, a tech giant, could face antitrust suits by the U.S. Justice Department after nearly a year of investigation, reported the Wall Street Journal.



Apple (AAPL), a multinational technology company, has reopened about 100 stores worldwide, according to Bloomberg.

