18 11 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures are rebounding after they took a breather yesterday after a recent strong run

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 18, 2020 6:39 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

U.S Futures rising - Watch PFE, BNTX, AAPL, BA, TSLA, NIO

The S&P 500 Futures are rebounding after they took a breather yesterday after a recent strong run.

Later today, the U.S. Commerce Department will release October housing starts (1.46 million units expected) and building permits (1.57 million units expected).

European indices are slightly on the upside. The European Commission has posted final readings of October CPI at +0.2% on month, vs +0.1% in September. The U.K. Office for National Statistics has reported October CPI at +0.7% (vs +0.5% on year expected) and PPI at +0.0%, vs +0.1% expected.

Asian indices closed on the upside except the Japanese Nikkei. This morning, official data showed that Japan's exports fell 0.2% on year in October (-4.5% expected) and imports dropped 13.3% (-8.8% expected).

WTI Crude Oil remains on the upside. OPEC+ has not decided to delay the plan for January output increase after the OPEC meeting. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude-oil inventories rose 4.17M barrels in the week ending November 13. Later today, the International Energy Agency (EIA) will release official crude oil inventories data for the same week.

U.S indices closed down on Tuesday, pressured by Utilities (-2.01%), Food & Staples Retailing (-1.49%) and Health Care Equipment & Services (-1.42%) sectors.

Approximately 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 88% were trading above their 20-day moving average. The VIX Index rose 0.3pt (+1.34%) to 22.75 and WTI Crude Oil gained $0.11 (+0.27%) to $41.45 at the close.

On the US economic data front, Retail Sales Advance rose 0.3% on month in October (+0.5% expected), compared to a revised +1.6% in September. Finally, Industrial Production increased 1.1% on month in October (+1.0% expected), compared to a revised -0.4% in September.

Gold lose some ground while the U.S dollar consolidates on Covid-19 vaccine optimism.

Gold fell 10.81 dollars (-0.57%) to 1869.57 dollars.

The dollar index declined 0.09pt to 92.33.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) said data demonstrated that their COVID-19 vaccine was 95% effective. "Companies plan to submit within days to the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization." 


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Apple (AAPL), the tech giant, announced a reduction of fees charged to small businesses earning up to 1 million dollars per year, to 15% from 30% previously. 

Boeing (BA), the aircraft maker, is surging before hours after winning the US FAA approval to resume 737 MAX flight. Separately, the stock was upgraded to "outperform" from "neutral" at Baird.

Tesla (TSLA), the electric-vehicle maker, was upgraded to "overweight" from "equalweight" at Morgan Stanley with a price target raised to 540 dollars from 360 dollars.

Nio (NIO), the Chinese electric-vehicle maker, is expected to gain ground after posting third quarter earnings that beat estimates and forecasting fourth quarter sales above expectations.

Lowe's (LOW), the second-largest home improvement retailer in the US, is diving premarket as third quarter adjusted EPS missed estimates. The company plans to buy back 4 billion dollars of stocks in the current quarter.

Target (TGT), a leading general merchandise discount retailer, posted third quarter adjusted EPS and comparable sales that beat expectations. The company expects to resume shares buyback in 2021. 

PG&E Corp (PCG), a natural gas and electric service provider, announced "the appointment of Patricia K. Poppe as CEO and member of its Board of Directors. Ms. Poppe currently serves as President and CEO of CMS Energy. She will take over from Interim PG&E CEO William Smith on January 4, 2021."

Honeywell (HON), a diversified technology company, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Jefferies.
Related tags: Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.