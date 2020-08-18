18 08 EU PRE OPEN

European stocks report | BHP Group | Compass Group | Geberit | Pandora...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 18, 2020 1:27 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EU indices under pressure | TA focus on Compass Group

INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks closed higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.32%, Germany's DAX 30 added 0.15%, France's CAC 40 climbed 0.18%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.61%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
60% of STOXX 600 constituents traded higher yesterday.
65% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 64% Friday (above the 20D moving average).
54% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 53% Friday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index eased 1.08pt to 22.78, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Retail
3mths relative low: none

Europe Best 3 sectors
basic resources, health care, technology

Europe worst 3 sectors
travel & leisure, banks, telecommunications


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield fell 1bp to -0.42% (above its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread rose 2bps to -21bps (below its 20D MA).


ECONOMIC DATA
UK 11:45: 30-Year Treasury Gilt auction, exp.: 0.68%


MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD climbed further to 1.1894 and GBP/USD rose to 1.3135. USD/JPY slid to 105.64

Spot gold advanced to $1,995 an ounce.


#UK - IRELAND#
BHP Group, a giant miner, announced that full-year underlying net income from continuing operations fell 4% on year to 9.06 billion dollars and underlying EBITDA dropped 5% to 22.07 billion dollars on operating revenue of 42.93 billion dollars, down 3%. The company said: "Capital and exploration expenditure of approximately US$7 billion is now expected for the 2021 financial year and is approximately US$1 billion lower than previous guidance predominantly due to the deferral of a number of our petroleum projects in order to maximise value."

Persimmon, a housebuilding company, released 1H results: "Total revenues for the first half of the year were £1.19bn (2019: £1.75bn), with new housing revenues of £1.10bn being 33% lower than the prior period (£1.65bn). (...) Underlying operating profit for the Group was £293.2m (2019: £510.1m). (...) The Group generated a profit before tax of £292.4m in the period (2019: £509.3m). (...) The Board is pleased to announce a modest interim dividend of 40p per share."

Compass Group, a contract food service company, announced that of Ian Meakins, previously CEO of Ferguson Plc, will take over as Chairman on December 1.
From a chartist point of view, the share has escaped above from a descending triangle drawn since May. Above 1000p look for the horizontal resistance at 1336p and 1454p in extension. Alternatively, a break below 1000p would call for a new bearish potential with target set at 866p .


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

John Wood Group, an energy services company, reported that it swung to a 1H net loss of 11 million dollars from a net profit of 13 million dollars in the prior-year period and adjusted EBITDA dropped 20.6% on year to 305 million dollars on revenue of 4.09 billion dollars, down 14.7% (-11.5% on a like-for-like basis). 


#FRANCE#
Veolia, an environmental services company, said it has agreed to acquire Suez RV OSIS, "which specializes in the maintenance of sanitation networks and infrastructure and on-site industrial services", from the Suez Group for an expected transaction price of 298 million euros.


#ITALY#
Intesa Sanpaolo, an Italian banking group, may join Euronext and the Italian government to bid for Borsa Italiana, reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.


#SWITZERLAND#
Geberit, sanitary parts supplier, reported that 1H net income slid 13.9% on year to 315 million Swiss franc and EBIT dropped 10.5% to 386 million euros on net sales of 1.47 billion euros, down 9.8% (-4.5% currency-adjusted). The company said: "Management expects currency-adjusted net sales in the second half of the year slightly below the level of the second half of 2019."


#DENMARK#
Pandora, a Danish jewellery manufacturer and retailer, announced that 2Q organic revenue dropped 38% on year to 2.88 billion Danish krone. The company said: "Pandora continues to consider the future macroeconomic environment and COVID-19 development as highly uncertain. (...) The continued local spikes in incident rates and inherent commercial impact from social distancing are expected to continue to negatively impact revenue in the second half of the year. Pandora expects organic growth to be -14% to -20% in 2020. The full-year EBIT-margin is expected to be between 16% and 19%."
Related tags: Commodities Forex Equities

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq analysis: Nvidia-fuelled tech rally pauses, but what now?
Today 02:00 AM
USD/JPY outlook hinges on continued US interest rate recalibration
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Nears February Highs, Inflation in Focus
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ hovers around record highs in a quiet start
February 23, 2024 01:52 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Forex Friday – February 23, 2024
February 23, 2024 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
February 23, 2024 09:01 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Nears February Highs, Inflation in Focus
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 02:00 AM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold didn’t last long below $2000 despite higher US yields and dollar
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 19, 2024 01:40 AM
      Forex trading
      JPY futures near sentiment extreme, USD set to retrace? COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 19, 2024 01:26 AM
        downtrend chart
        Gold, crude oil looking heavy despite reversal in bond yields, US dollar
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 15, 2024 05:46 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.