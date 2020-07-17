1707 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures are posting a slight rebound after they closed in negative territory yesterday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 17, 2020 6:07 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Futures: tentative rebound - Watch NFLX, BLK, JBHT, PPG

The S&P 500 Futures are posting a slight rebound after they closed in negative territory yesterday.

Later today, the U.S. Commerce Department will report June housing starts (1.18 million units expected) and building permits (1.29 million units expected). The University of Michigan will publish its Consumer Sentiment Index for July (79.0 expected). 

European indices are searching for a trend as a 2-day meeting on European 750 billion euros recovery fund is starting today. The European Commission has posted final readings of June CPI at +0.3% on year, as expected.

Asian indices closed in the green except the Japanese Nikkei which closed slightly in the red.

WTI Crude Oil futures remain under pressure. Saudi Arabia's energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud said the OPEC+ deal will continue until April 2022 and may extend further if necessary, according to Saudi's media Arabiya TV.

Gold is consolidating after a three-session rally.

USD is posting a rebound on renewed tensions between the U.S. and China.
EUR/USD declined 19pips to 1.1393 the day's range was 1.1386 - 1.1419 compared to 1.1391 - 1.1452 the previous session.

U.S. Equity Snapshot

Netflix (NFLX), the video streaming service, is heavily under pressure before hours after reporting second quarter EPS of 1.59 dollar, below the estimate, up from 0.60 dollar a year ago on revenue of 6.1 billion dollars, slightly above the consensus, up from 4.9 billion dollars in the previous year. The Co also anticipates lower than expected new subscriber recruitment in the third quarter.


Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

BlackRock (BLK), the largest public investment management firm in the world, is up in the premarket after disclosing second quarter EPS of 7.85 dollars, better than expected, up 22.5% from the same period last year on revenue of 3.65 billion dollars, ahead of the consensus, up 3.7% from last year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT), a North American logistics company, disclosed second quarter EPS of 1.14 dollar, better than expected, down from 1.37 dollar a year ago on revenue of 2.1 billion dollars, ahead of the consensus, down from 2.3 billion dollars last year.

PPG Industries (PPG), a producer of paints and coatings, reported second quarter adjusted EPS of 0.99 dollar, beating the estimate, down from 1.85 dollar a year ago on net sales of 3.0 billion dollars, above the forecast, down from 4.0 billion dollars in the prior year. 


Related tags: Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.