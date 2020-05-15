150520 US Pre Open

The S&P 500 Futures are consolidating after they closed in positive territory yesterday after two sessions of losses.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 15, 2020 5:46 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Futures consolidating, watch JD, AMAT, NLOCK, ABT

The S&P 500 Futures are consolidating after they closed in positive territory yesterday after two sessions of losses.

The US department of commerce announced plans to restrict Huawei’s ability to use U.S. technology and software to design and manufacture its semiconductors abroad.

Later today, investors will focus on retail sales (-12.0% on month in April expected), the Empire Manufacturing Index (-60.0 for May expected), industrial production (-12.0% on month in April expected), and the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index (68.0 for May expected).

European indices are rebounding. The European Commission has reported 1Q GDP at -3.8% (vs +0.1% the previous quarter). The German Federal Statistical Office has posted 1Q GDP at -2.2% (as expected). France's INSEE has released final readings of April CPI at +0.3% (vs +0.4% on year expected).

Asian indices are on the upside. This morning, official data showed that China's industrial production rose 3.9% on year in April (+1.5% expected) while retail sales dropped 7.5% (-6.0% expected).

WTI Crude Oil Futures remain on the upside. OPEC+ oil exports dropped by 4.85m b/d for the first 14 days of May compared to full-month April data, according to Petro-Logistics. The IEA boosted the estimation of global oil demand by 3.2M b/d to 79.3M b/d in 2Q, down 20% on year at the same period in 2019.

Gold gains ground on increasing US-China tensions while the US dollar is consolidating before economic data.

Gold rose 4.24 dollars (+0.25%) to 1734.54 dollars. The EUR/USD gained 7pips to 1.0812 while GBP/USD fell 30pips to 1.22.

US Equity Snapshot

JD.Com (JD), the Chinese e-commerce company, is expected to rise after reporting first quarter profit and sales that beat estimates.

Applied Materials (AMAT), the global leader in materials engineering solutions for the semiconductor industry, posted second quarter adjusted EPS of 0.89 dollar, up from 0.70 dollar a year ago, on sales of 4.0 billion dollars, up from 3.5 billion dollars in the previous year. Those figures were shy of consensus.

NortonLifeLock (NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, announced fourth quarter adjusted EPS of 0.26 dollar, beating estimates, down from 0.39 dollar a year ago, on revenue of 614 million dollars, above forecasts, down from 1.2 billion dollars last year.

Abbott Laboratories' (ABT), a medical devices and health care company, ID NOW point-of-care test to diagnose Covid-19 may produce false negative results, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cited by Bloomberg.


Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.