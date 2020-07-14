1407 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures try to recover as they turned sharply lower in the final trading hour yesterday.

July 14, 2020 5:59 PM
US Futures: tentative rebound, Watch JPM, FAST, NFLX

The S&P 500 Futures try to recover as they turned sharply lower in the final trading hour yesterday. Investors were discouraged by California's action to roll back its reopening plans due to an uptick in coronavirus cases.

Later today, the U.S. Labor Department will release June CPI (+0.6% on year expected).

European indices are on the downside. The U.K. Office for National Statistics has reported May GDP at +1.8% (vs +5.0% on month expected), industrial production at +6.0% on month (as expected), manufacturing production at +8.4% (vs +8.0% on month expected) and trade balance at 4.3 billion pounds (vs 800 million pounds deficit expected). ZEW survey results of July were released for Germany at -80.9 for current situation vs -65.0 expected, investment confidence was published at 59.3 vs 60 expected. The German Federal Statistical Office has posted final readings of June CPI at +0.6% (vs +0.9% on year expected). The European Commission has reported May industrial production at +12.4% (vs +15.0% on month expected).

Asian indices all ended in the red. This morning, official data showed that China's June exports grew 4.3% on year in yuan terms (+3.5% expected) and imports rose 6.2% (-4.7% expected).

WTI Crude Oil futures remain on the downside after reports that major oil-producing countries may ease output curbs in view of improving demand.

Gold declined 2.58 dollars (-0.14%) to 1800.18 dollars.

U.K GDP disappointed at +1.8% on month in May, vs +5.5% expected. U.K. is on track for largest decline in annual GDP for 300 years.
GBP/USD fell 35pips to 1.252 the day's range was 1.2507 - 1.2563 compared to 1.2551 - 1.2666 the previous session.

U.S. Equity Snapshot

JPMorgan (JPM), the largest financial services and retail bank in the U.S, reported second quarter adjusted revenue up 14% from a year earlier to 33.82 billion dollars, above estimates. EPS for the second quarter is down to 1.38 dollar from 2.82 dollars a year earlier.



Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

Fastenal (FAST), a construction supplies distributor, disclosed second quarter net sales up 10% from a year earlier to 1.51 billion dollars, above estimates. EPS for the second quarter is up to 0.42 dollar from 0.36 dollar a year earlier.

Netflix (NFLX), the video streaming service, was downgraded from Buy to Neutral at UBS.

Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

