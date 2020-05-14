140520 US Pre Open

The S&P 500 Futures remain on the downside after they dropped for a second session yesterday on Powell's downbeat comments

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 14, 2020 5:48 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Futures still under pressure, watch CSCO, TSN, FCAU

The S&P 500 Futures remain on the downside after they dropped for a second session yesterday as investors were discouraged by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's downbeat comments about the economy. Mr. Powell warned of an extended period of weak growth and stagnant incomes due to the coronavirus pandemic. And he said additional fiscal stimulus should be provided to prevent long-lasting economic damage. Meanwhile, the Fed chief stated that the central bank would not push interest rates below zero.

Later today, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended May 9 (2.500 million expected) and Import Price Index for April (-3.2% on month expected) will be reported. In Canada, March Manufacturing sales are expected at -5.7% on month.

European indices remain under pressure. The German Federal Statistical Office has posted final readings of April CPI at +0.9% (vs +0.8% on year expected). France's INSEE has reported 1Q jobless rate at 7.8% (vs 8.4% expected).

Asian indices all closed in the red. Australia's official jobs report show that the economy shed 594,300 jobs in April (-575,000 jobs expected), while jobless rate climbed to 6.2% (8.2% expected) from 5.2%.

WTI Crude Oil Futures are posting a rebound. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) released a weekly report for May 8, which stated that U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 0.7M barrels from the previous week to 531.5M barrels.

Gold consolidated while US dollar hit a three-week peak after Jerome Powell comments.

Gold slightly fell 0.65 dollar (-0.04%) to 1715.63 dollars. EUR/USD decreased 27pips to 1.0791 while GBP/USD declined 24pips to 1.2208.

US Equity Snapshot


Cisco Systems (CSCO), a leading global supplier of network hardware and software, is expected to gain ground after reporting third quarter adjusted EPS up to 0.79 dollar, above estimates, up from 0.78 dollar a year ago, on sales down 12.0 billion dollars, also beating the consensus, from 13.0 billion dollars a year earlier.

Tyson Foods (TSN), the largest US producer of processed chicken and beef, will lower prices for some of its beef products by 30%, according to a Dow Jones report.

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU), the carmaker, will not distribute an ordinary dividend in 2020 related to fiscal year 2019, in light of the impact from the current COVID-19 crisis.


Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.