U.S Futures mixed - Watch JNJ, JPM, DIS, BLK, TSLA

The S&P 500 Futures are little changedLater today, the(+1.4% on year expected).European indices are under pressure.(current situation at -59.5 vs -60.0, expectations at 56.1 vs 72.0 expected). The German Federal Statistical Office has posted final readings of September CPI at -0.2% on year, as expected. The U.K. Office for National Statistics has reported jobless rate for the three months to August at 4.5% (vs 4.3% expected).Asian indices closed on the upside except the Chinese CSI.. Sharara, the biggest oil field in Libya, will resume its oil production, according to the National oil Corp., Libya's state energy company.ason moves from Beijing to curb the yuan's recent rise.Gold fell 1.81 dollar (-0.09%) to 1920.96 dollars.The dollar index gained 0.11pt to 93.176.(JNJ), the health care products company, has "temporarily paused further dosing in all its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials, including the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial, due to an unexplained illness in a study participant." Separately, the company reported third quarter earnings that beat estimates and raised its full-year sales and adjusted EPS guidance.



Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

(JPM), the banking group, unveiled third quarter sales down 0.4% to 29.94 billion dollars, above estimates. Provision for credit losses decreased 60% to 611 million dollars, beating expectations. EPS was up to 2.92 dollars from 2.68 dollars a year earlier.(DIS) soared after hours after announcing "a strategic reorganization of its media and entertainment businesses. Under the new structure, Disney’s creative engines will focus on developing and producing original content for the Company’s streaming services, as well as for legacy platforms, while distribution and commercialization activities will be centralized into a single, global Media and Entertainment Distribution organization."(BLK), an investment management firm, posted third quarter adjusted EPS up to 9.22 dollars from 7.15 dollars a year ago, on sales up to 4.37 billion dollars from 3.69 billion dollars a year earlier. Both figures beat estimates.(TSLA), the electric-vehicle maker, cut 2 Model S cars prices in China by 23,000 yuan each.(XOM), an oil and gas company, was upgraded to "neutral" from "sell" at Goldman Sachs.(BYND), a producer of plant-based meat substitutes, was downgraded to "underperform" from "market perform" at Bernstein.