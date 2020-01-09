12660 remains pivotal for GBPCHF

With a bearish structure on the weekly chart and potential H&S top on the daily, we’re looking for an eventual breakdown.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 9, 2020 12:40 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

With a bearish structure on the weekly chart and potential H&S top on the daily, we’re looking for an eventual breakdown.

We can see on the weekly chart that GBP/CHF remains in a long-term bearish trend. There have also been four failed attempts to break above the 200-week eMA, with the most recent attempt being the week of the UK elections in December. Given the following week was a bearish engulfing candle and its most bearish in 5 months, it’s possible the market has topped.

However, we’d need to see a clear break of the 1.2660 before assuming trend continuation, which leaves it vulnerable to a bounce beforehand.


Switching to the daily chart, GBP/CHF has found support above the June high along with the 100 and 200-day eMA’s. With the 100 above the 200 eMA and sloping higher, there’s potential for a bounce over the near-term. Therefor bulls may want to consider trading the range and entering close to the lows around 1.2700 and target the zone of resistance around 1.2855 / 93.

However, if momentum wanes near the highs and signals price action is trying to top out, then bears could look to fade into moves below the resistance zone. Due to the bearish structure of the weekly chart, an eventual break lower is favoured. So we’re on the lookout for a break below 1.2600 as this would clear the current range and the 100 and 200-day eMA’s.


  • Whilst prices remain between 1.2663 – 1.2890, range trading strategies are preferred (long at the lows, short at the highs)
  • A break below 1.2660 confirms a head and shoulders top (and also clears the 100 and 200-day eMA’s)
  • If successful, the H&S projects an approximate target around 1.2200.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.