12 10 EU PRE OPEN

European stocks report | Aveva | Daimler | Veolia | KPN...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 12, 2020 2:02 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EU indices mixed | TA focus on Aveva

INDICES
Friday, European stocks - except for the Ibex 35 - remained buyed. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.55%, France's CAC 40 rose 0.71% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.65%, while Germany's DAX 30 was little changed.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
58% of STOXX 600 constituents traded higher Friday.
73% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 68% Thursday (above the 20D moving average).
63% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 61% Thursday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index eased 1.74pt to 22.24, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Travel & Leisure, Industrial
3mths relative low: none

Europe Best 3 sectors
travel & leisure, technology, basic resources

Europe worst 3 sectors
automobiles & parts, banks, construction & materials


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield fell 3bps to -0.52% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread fell 0bp to -19bps (above its 20D MA).


ECONOMIC DATA
FR 14:00: 12-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.61%
FR 14:00: 3-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.64%
FR 14:00: 6-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.61%


MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD eased to 1.1817 and GBP/USD retreated to 1.3027. USD/JPY slipped further to 105.56. This morning, official data showed that Japan's core machine orders grew 0.2% on month in August (-0.4% expected) and PPI fell 0.8% on year in September (-0.5% expected).

Spot gold fell to $1,926 an ounce.


#UK - IRELAND#
Aveva, an IT company, posted a 1H trading update: "The Group expects to report revenue of approximately £333 million for the first half of FY 2021. This is broadly in-line with the Group's plan for the shape of the year, (...) Adjusting for the previously disclosed early renewal of a significant Global Account contract, which caused a £20 million pull forward of revenue into September 2019, the organic constant currency revenue decline was 7%. Without this adjustment, the decline was 12%. (...)  the Board expects to see solid revenue growth in the second half and remains confident in the full year outlook."

From a daily point of view, the stock is excepting to bounce back on a potential rising trend line. Moreover, prices are supported by a key support on the RSI at 46%, while the 50 DMA plays a support role. Above 4600p, targets are set at the previous all-time high at 5365p and 6000p in extension.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Spectris, a supplier of precision instrumentation and controls, was upgraded to "equalweight" from "underweight" at Morgan Stanley.


#GERMANY#
Daimler, an automobile group, was upgraded to "buy" from "sell" at Goldman Sachs.


#FRANCE#
Veolia, a resource management group, said it is appealing the decision by a court in Paris, which ordered the suspension of the operation of the company's purchase of a stake in Suez from Engie , until it has informed and consulted workers' groups.

Eiffage, a civil engineering construction group, was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Societe Generale.


#BENELUX#
KPN, a Dutch landline and mobile telecommunications company, may be offered a takeover deal from European private equity firm EQT, reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.

Altice Europe, a telecommunications group, was upgraded to "equalweight" from "underweight" at Morgan Stanley.


#SWEDEN#
EQT, a private equity firm, is considering acquiring Dutch landline and mobile telecommunications company KPN, which has a market value of about 9.4 billion euros, reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.
Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.