10 08 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures remain flat after they closed mixed on Friday despite a better-than-expected jobs report

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 10, 2020 6:16 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Futures flat - Watch SPG, AAPL, TWTR, BRK-A, FDX, PINS

The S&P 500 Futures remain flat after they closed mixed on Friday despite a better-than-expected jobs report. Market sentiment remained muted amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and China. U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a ban on "transactions" with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat, effectively banning both apps in the U.S. On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive actions to extend economic aids to Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic after negotiations at Congress broke down. The aids include jobless benefits at $400 per week.

Later today, the U.S. Labor Department will report JOLTS job openings for June (5.3 million expected).

European indices are reversing down after a positive opening. The eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index for August was released at -13.4 (vs -16.0 expected). The Bank of France posted Business Industry Sentiment Indicator for July at 99 (vs 92 expected).

Asian indices closed in the red except the Australian ASX. This morning, official data showed that China's CPI grew 2.7% on year in July (+2.6% expected), while PPI dropped 2.4% (-2.5% expected). Japan market was closed for Mountain Day.

WTI Crude Oil futures are rebounding. The total number of oils rigs operating in the U.S. on August 7 fell to a 15-year low at 176 from 180 a week ago, while rigs in Canada increased to 47 from 45, according to Baker Hughes.

Gold consolidates as the US dollar maintains its gains following strong US jobs data.

Gold fell 4.18 dollars (-0.21%) to 2031.37 dollars while the dollar index rose 0.14pt to 93.576.

U.S. Equity Snapshot

Simon Property (SPG), a malls owner, and Amazon.com (AMZN), the e-commerce giant, might be in talks to turn retail space into fulfillment centers, according to Dow Jones. 


Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

Apple's (AAPL), the tech giant, price target was raised to 515 dollars from 475 dollars at Wedbush. 

Twitter (TWTR), a microblogging and social networking service provider, has held preliminary talks with TikTok regarding a potential combination, reported Dow Jones.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A), a multinational conglomerate, gained some ground in extended trading after having posted quarterly EPS and revenue that beat estimates. 

Fedex (FDX), the package delivery service company, was upgraded to "outperform" from "market perform" at Bernstein. 

Pinterest (PINS), social media network, was upgraded to "overweight" from "equal weight" at Morgan Stanley.

Canopy Growth (CGC), the cannabis company, is surging before hours after posting first quarter adjusted Ebitda loss up 0.2% to 92.2 million dollars, narrower than estimated. Sales were up 22% to 110 million dollars, beating expectations.
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil outlook: WTI plunges on Gaza ceasefire news, China concerns
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Downtrend to Extend to New 2024 Lows?
Yesterday 08:00 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: BoE and Fed rate cut expectations remain in focus
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Gold Forecast: Bond yields and geopolitics on the radar as traders’ eye fresh highs
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
February 2, 2024 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
February 2, 2024 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

japan_05
USD/JPY and Nikkei 225 vulnerable should yield differentials continue to compress
By:
David Scutt
February 1, 2024 04:48 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD trading soggy as markets ramp up June RBA rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 31, 2024 11:35 PM
      aus_09
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 bulls unfazed by retail sales slump
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 30, 2024 01:51 AM
        japan_06
        USD/JPY, Nikkei trading heavy as news flow bolsters case for BOJ rate hike
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 24, 2024 05:41 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.