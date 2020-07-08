EURUSD: German industrial production recovery
In Germany, industrial production rebounded by 7.8% in May, after a decline of 17.5% (revised from -17.9%) in April. However the market expected an increase of 11.1%.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, the EUR/USD escaped from a flag pattern drawn since early June. The pair stands above its 50-day moving average (in blue) while the daily RSI remains within its buying area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above 1.1170. The nearest resistance would be set at 1.1420 (June high) and a second one would be set at 1.1495 (March high) in extension.
Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital
Latest market news
Yesterday 06:50 PM
Yesterday 06:06 PM
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Yesterday 10:00 AM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest EUR articles
December 31, 2024 03:00 PM
December 31, 2024 01:30 AM
December 20, 2024 04:14 PM
December 5, 2024 04:25 PM