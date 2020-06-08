080620 US Pre Open

The S&P 500 Futures remain on the upside after they jumped on an unexpected surge in May jobs on Friday.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 8, 2020 5:40 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Futures still rising, watch GILD, LLY, BX, PCG

The S&P 500 Futures  remain on the upside after they jumped on an unexpected surge in May jobs on Friday.

European indices are consolidating. The Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index for June was released at -24.8 (vs -22.0 expected). The German Federal Statistical Office has reported April industrial production at -17.9% (-16.8% on month expected).

Asian indices all closed in the green. Over the weekend, government data showed that China's exports fell 3.3% on year in May (-6.5% expected) and imports declined 16.7% (-7.9% expected). This morning, official data showed that Japan's final readings of first quarter annualized GDP posted -2.2% on quarter (-2.1% expected).

WTI Crude Oil Futures remain on the upside. Over the weekend, The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) agreed to a one-month extension of oil-production cuts.

Gold consolidates after losing ground at the end of last week on strong US jobs data. The US dollar is dipping against commodity currencies on economic recovery hopes. 

Gold rose to 10.86$ (+0.64%) to 1695.92 dollars. AUD/USD rose 7pips to 0.6976 while USD/CAD fell 7pips to 1.3415.

US Equity Snapshot



Gilead Sciences (GILD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on infectious diseases, might have been approached by UK pharma AstraZeneca regarding a potential merger, reported Bloomberg.

Eli Lilly (LLY), a developer and producer of pharmaceuticals, announced "the start of a Phase 1 study for its second potential COVID-19 antibody treatment."

Blackstone (BX), the investment company, cut its offer for Dutch lender NIBC to 7 euros a share from 9.32 euros a share previously.

PG&E Corp (PCG), a holding company involving in energy-based businesses, "expects to pursue 5.75 billion dollars underwritten public offerings of common stock and equity units to partially fund emergence from Chapter 11."

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital


Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
USD/CHF Snaps Bearish Price Series to Hold Above Weekly Low
Today 04:50 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls as retail sales slowed & banks earnings impress
Today 02:07 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rally Unravels Ahead of Trump
Today 02:04 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Can US stocks continue positive momentum?
Today 01:00 PM
Gold, Silver Forecast: Bullish Triangle Breakout?
Today 12:56 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Commodities Rise with Geopolitics, China, and the Fed
Today 11:27 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_07
Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
By:
James Stanley
January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
    Feature image of stock market figures and indices
    2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 23, 2024 02:45 PM
      stocks_09
      2025 Forecast for US Equities (Fundamental)
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 23, 2024 01:33 PM
        Equities Weekly Forecast: Broadcom, MARA & GameStop
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 9, 2024 06:29 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.