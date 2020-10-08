08 10 EU PRE OPEN

European stocks report | GVC Holdings | Saint-Gobain | Givaudan | Chr Hansen...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 8, 2020 2:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EU indices slightly up | TA focus on Saint-Gobain

INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks ended mixed. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.12%, France's CAC 40 fell 0.27% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged down 0.06%, while Germany's DAX 30 climbed 0.17%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
54% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged yesterday.
63% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 67% Tuesday (above the 20D moving average).
58% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 60% Tuesday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index eased 0.24pt to 24.97, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Media
3mths relative low: Energy

Europe Best 3 sectors
basic resources, automobiles & parts, chemicals

Europe worst 3 sectors
telecommunications, insurance, media


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield was unchanged to -0.51% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread fell 1bp to -20bps (below its 20D MA).


ECONOMIC DATA
GE 07:00: Aug Current Account, exp.: E20.0B
GE 07:00: Aug Balance of Trade s.a, exp.: E18B
GE 07:00: Aug Exports MoM s.a, exp.: 4.7%
GE 07:00: Aug Imports MoM s.a, exp.: 1.1%
GE 07:00: Aug Balance of Trade, exp.: E19.2B
EC 08:25: ECB Schnabel speech
EC 09:00: ECB Guindos speech
UK 09:30: BoE FPC Statement
EC 11:15: ECB Mersch speech
EC 12:30: ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts


MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD held gains at 1.1766 and GBP/USD edged up to 1.2925. USD/JPY was hovering around the 106.00 level.

Spot gold was broadly flat at $1,887 an ounce.


#UK - IRELAND#
GVC Holdings, sports betting company, reported that 3Q group net gaming revenue (NGR) rose 12% on year (+14% at constant currency), with online NGR growing 26% (+28% at constant currency). The company said it now expects full-year adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of 770 million to 790 million pounds, "approximately 50 million pounds ahead of previous expectations".

Hargreaves Lansdown, a financial service group, issued a trading update for the three month period to September 30: "Net new business was £0.8 billion during the period (2019: £1.7bn, £0.8bn excluding back book transfers). (...) A positive market movement of £2.1 billion, combined with net new business has driven AUA to £106.9 billion as at 30 September 2020. (...) Revenue for the period was £143.7 million, up 12% on last year despite, on average, the FTSE All Share being down versus the comparative period by 18%."


#FRANCE#
Saint-Gobain, a building materials company, was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Citigroup.
From a daily point of view, the stock is supported by a rising internal trend line drawn since April. In addition, the three-month exponential moving average plays a support role, while the Relative Strenght Index is bouncing back above the key support at 49%. Above 34.1E, look for the previous top of December 2019 at 39.6E.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

#SPAIN#
ACS, a civil and engineering construction company, was upgraded to "equalweight" from "underweight" at Morgan Stanley.


#SWITZERLAND#
Givaudan, a manufacturer of flavours and fragrances, reported that 3Q revenue was flat on year (+3.1% like-for-like) at 1.57 billion Swiss franc, and 9-month revenue was up 2.7% (+3.7% like-for-like) to 4.79 billion Swiss franc.


#DENMARK#
Chr Hansen, a bioscience company, announced that 4Q profit from continuing operations fell 1.7% on year to 68 million euros while adjusted EBIT grew 3.6% to 98 million euros on revenue of 254 million euros, up 2.1%.


EX-DIVIDEND
Glencore (GLEN): $0.1, Telenor: NOK4.3, WPP Group:10p
Related tags: Commodities Forex Equities

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.