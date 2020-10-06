06 10 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures remain slightly on the upside after President Trump left hospital yesterday evening

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 6, 2020 6:53 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

U.S Futures mixed - Watch COST, AAP, VNT-W, FTV

The S&P 500 Futures remain slightly on the upside after President Trump left hospital yesterday evening.

Later today, the U.S. Commerce Department will report August trade balance (66.2 billion dollars deficit expected). The Labor Department will release JOLTS job openings for August (6.5 million expected).

European indices are facing a consolidation. Research firm Markit has published September U.K. Construction PMI at 56.8 (vs 54.0 expected). The German Federal Statistical Office has posted August factory orders at +4.5% (vs +2.9% on month expected).

Asian indices closed on a positive note. This morning, the Reserve Bank of Australia kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected. The central bank said it will not increase the cash rate target until progress is being made towards its objectives and continues to consider how additional monetary easing could support jobs as the economy opens up further.

WTI Crude Oil futures remain on the upside. Later today, American Petroleum Institute (API) will release the change of U.S. oil stockpile data on October 2.

Gold remains firm as the U.S dollar weakens on U.S stimulus hopes and Trump discharge.

Gold rose 3.79 dollars(+0.2%) to 1917.32 dollars.

The dollar index fell 0.11pt to 93.408.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Costco Wholesale (COST), an operator of a chain of warehouse stores, was upgraded to "overweight" from "equal-weight" at Barclays.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Advance Auto Parts (AAP), a provider of aftermarket automobile parts, was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at JPMorgan. 

Vontier (VNT-W), the industrial technology company, following its spin-off from Fortive (FTV), will be added to the S&P 500 Index effective prior to the opening of trading on October 9, replacing Noble Energy (NBL), which will be removed from the index effective prior to the open of trading on October 12, according to the S&P Dow Jones Indices.
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.