﻿

050520 US Pre OPen

The S&P 500 Futures continue to rebound after they stabilized yesterday after two losing sessions.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 5, 2020 6:01 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Futures rebounding on increasing oil, watch DD, FCAU, MPC, SWKS, AIG, LB

The S&P 500 Futures continue to rebound after they stabilized yesterday after two losing sessions. Investors were encouraged to see that, as countries relaxed coronavirus-induced restrictions, oil prices rallied on expectations of rebounding demand.

Later today, March U.S. Trade Balance (deficit of 44.2 billion dollars expected), April Markit U.S. Services Purchasing Managers' Index (final reading, 27.0 expected) and Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Non-Manufacturing Index (37.8 expected) will be reported.

European indices are volatile as German judges assessed the ECB’s quantitative easing program, which was introduced in 2015, and said it partially violates the law. But this decision does not concern financial assistance measures taken by the EU or the ECB in the context of the current Covid-19 crisis. Research firm Markit has published final readings of April Services PMI for the U.K. at 13.4 (vs 12.3 expected). The European Commission has posted March PPI at -2.8 (vs -2.6% on year expected).

Asian indices closed on the upside. Japan and China are still closed. The Reserve Bank of Australia has kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.25% this morning.

WTI Crude Oil Futures remain on the upside. Later today, API would release the change of U.S. oil stockpile data for May 1.

Gold eased 4.2 dollars (-0.25%) to 1697.87 dollars per ounce, on some easing  lockdown restrictions, but still flirting  with the 1700 dollars level. 

On the forex front, EUR/USD dropped 70pips to 1.0837, under pressure following the German judges comments. USD/CAD fell 34pips to 1.4053 on bouncing oil.

US Equity Snapshot

DuPont de Nemours (DD), the diversified specialty chemicals company, reported first quarter adjusted EPS flat at 0.84 dollar, above estimates. Sales were down to 5.22 billion dollars from 5.41 billion dollars a year earlier, but also beat forecasts.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU), the carmaker, unveiled first quarter net loss of 1.69 billion euros vs a net profit of 508 million euros a year earlier. The company withdraws its full year forecasts. It is still committed to completing the 50/50 merger with Peugeot by the end of this year or early 2021.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC), one of the largest U.S. oil refiners, jumps before hours after reporting a smaller than expected first quarter adjusted LPS of 0.16 dollar.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), the producer of wireless semiconductors, released second quarter adjusted EPS down to 1.34 dollar, just above the forecast, from 1.47 dollar a year ago on revenue down to 766.1 million dollars, also just ahead of the consensus, from 810.4 million dollars a year earlier.

AIG (AIG), the global insurance and financial services firm, posted first quarter adjusted EPS of 0.11 dollar, significantly missing the consensus, down from 1.58 dollar a year ago. The company is withdrawing previously issued guidance.

Diamondback Energy (FANG), the independent oil and gas producer in the US, disclosed first quarter adjusted EPS of 1.45 dollar, beating estimates, up from 1.39 dollar a year ago on revenue of 899.0 million dollars up from 864.0 million dollars in the prior year.

L Brands (LB), the fashion retailer, reported that it has reached a mutual agreement with private equity firm Sycamore Partners to terminate their previously announced transaction. In April, the company sued to force Sycamore Partners to complete the acquisition of a controlling stake in lingerie brand Victoria's Secret.

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital



Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
US dollar hints at NFP rebound, ASX 200 to track Wall Street lower?
Today 10:28 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Bullish breakout still on cards as Japan FX intervention looms
Today 04:00 PM
NFP Preview: Another Hot Jobs Report on Tap? DXY in Focus
Today 02:13 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises post-Powell and as jobless claims rise
Today 01:17 PM
DAX analysis: What now for German index after big rally?
Today 11:00 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:14 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_03
Stocks weekly forecast: GE, Nike and Gold miners in focus
By:
Fiona Cincotta
March 31, 2024 11:22 AM
    Market chart showing uptrend
    Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
    By:
    David Scutt
    March 22, 2024 09:56 PM
      Stock exchange building fascia
      Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about trading Reddit
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      March 21, 2024 04:05 AM
        Market trader analysing data
        Gold, USD/JPY, TLT ETF: Assessing trade setups for a Fed determined to cut rates
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 21, 2024 02:08 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.