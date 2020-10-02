02 10 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures are under pressure after U.S. President Donald Trump has announced he was tested positive for COVID-19

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 2, 2020 5:32 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

U.S Futures falling - Watch WMT, NIO, POOL, ETFC

The S&P 500 Futures are under pressure after U.S. President Donald Trump has announced he was tested positive for COVID-19. Separately, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin failed again to reach an agreement on a coronavirus stimulus package. Meanwhile, the House passed a 2.2-trillion-dollar Democratic coronavirus stimulus plan, which is unlikely to pass through the Republican-held Senate.

Later today, the U.S. Labor Department will report the closely-watched September Jobs Report (a lower addition of +872,000 Nonfarm Payrolls, a lower Jobless Rate of 8.2% expected). Also in the U.S., the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index for the September (final reading) is expected to rise to 79.0. Factory Orders for August are expected to increase 0.9% on month and Durable Goods Orders (August final reading) are expected to rise 0.4% on month.

European indices are on the downside. In Europe, September Consumer Price Index was released at +0.1%, as expected, vs -0.4% in August. The last phase of Brexit talks should end today. Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Von Der Leyen will hold talk on next steps tomorrow.

Both China and Hong Kong markets remained closed for a holiday. In Japan, the Tokyo Stock Exchange resumed stock trading which was halted for a whole day yesterday due to a technical glitch and closed in the red. Official data showed that Australia's Retail Sales dropped 4.0% in August (-4.2% expected, -3.2% in July).

WTI Crude Oil futures remain on the downside. Later today, Baker Hughes will report the total number of rig counts for the U.S. and Canada.

Gold remains firm above 1900 dollars while the U.S dollar jumps as Trump tests positive to COVID-19.

Gold rose 1.93 dollars (+0.1%) to 1907.94 dollars.

The dollar index gains 0.1pt to 93.813.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Walmart (WMT), the retailer, agreed to sell a majority stake in its UK retail business Asda to a consortium led by TDR Capital for an enterprise value of 6.8 billion pounds. 


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Nio (NIO), the Chinese electric-vehicle maker, posted September deliveries that more than doubled year on year to 4,708 vehicles.

Pool Corp (POOL), the wholesale distributor of swimming pool equipment, parts and supplies, will replace online broker E*Trade (ETFC) in S&P 500 index on October 7th.
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, USD/CNH: US economic exceptionalism narrative faces major test
Today 03:43 AM
USD, Nonfarm outlook: A weak payrolls report may not be a slam dunk
Today 03:23 AM
USD index slumps as weak ISM gifts AUD/USD its breakout ahead of NFP
Yesterday 10:10 PM
AUD/USD forecast takes a huge boost
Yesterday 03:50 PM
NFP Preview: Signs of a Slow Job Market Could Take EUR/USD Above 1.08
Yesterday 02:10 PM
Gold and Silver forecast: Metals extend gains ahead of key US data
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Vote being posted in ballot box
Weekly equities forecast: French banks, UK housebuilders, bricks and mortar retailers
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 1, 2024 11:12 AM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 3, 2024 05:56 AM
        china_02
        Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 3, 2024 03:34 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.